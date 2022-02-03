 skip to content W3C SVG

Notepad++ 8.3 (Boycott Beijing 2022)

Release Date: 2022-02-03

Download 64-bit x64

Download 32-bit x86

Download ARM64

Download source code

Download Notepad++ source code of current version and/or check sha-256 digests for binary packages on GitHub

Notepad++ v8.3 new features and bug-fixes:

  1. Remove 2GB file open restriction for x64 binary.
  2. Improve large files (200MB) loading speed and editing/browsing performance.
  3. Fix Find in Files crash issue.

If you find any regression or critical bug, please report here:
https://community.notepad-plus-plus.org/topic/22492/notepad-v8-3-release

More info about Boycott Beijing 2022