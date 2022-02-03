Notepad++ 8.3 (Boycott Beijing 2022)
Release Date: 2022-02-03
Download 64-bit x64
- Installer | GPG Signature
- Portable (zip) | GPG Signature
- Portable (7z) | GPG Signature
- Mini-portable (7z) | GPG Signature
Download 32-bit x86
- Installer | GPG Signature
- Portable (zip) | GPG Signature
- Portable (7z) | GPG Signature
- Mini-portable (7z) | GPG Signature
Download ARM64
- Installer | GPG Signature
- Portable (zip) | GPG Signature
- Portable (7z) | GPG Signature
- Mini-portable (7z) | GPG Signature
Download source code
Download Notepad++ source code of current version and/or check sha-256 digests for binary packages on GitHub
Integrity & Authenticity validation
- GPG Notepad++ Public key: Use it for the verification of GPG Signature.
- SHA-256 digests of binary packages for checking the integrity of your Notepad++ download. GPG Signature
Notepad++ v8.3 new features and bug-fixes:
- Remove 2GB file open restriction for x64 binary.
- Improve large files (200MB) loading speed and editing/browsing performance.
- Fix Find in Files crash issue.
If you find any regression or critical bug, please report here:
https://community.notepad-plus-plus.org/topic/22492/notepad-v8-3-release
More info about Boycott Beijing 2022